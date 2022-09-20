Deadly force justified in fatal 2019 police shooting

A Honolulu police officer was justified to use deadly force when he shot and killed a 27-year-old man who refused repeated commands to surrender before lunging at the officer with a knife following a traffic stop and foot chase in Kapolei in 2019, Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm announced this morning.

Dana Brown was allegedly on a moped when he sped by a patrol officer at about 12:35 a.m. on Dec. 17, 2019, prompting a pursuit, according to the findings of an investigation by HPD’s Professional Standard’s Office and deputy prosecutors.

Brown was on probation at the time and wanted on an $11,000 bench warrant. The moped he was riding was stolen, police said.

The officer, who has 16 years of service with the department, caught up to brown on a grassy mound next to the coral beach next to the boat harbor, in the area of 91-550 Malakole Street. Brown ignored repeated commands from the officer, who yelled “put the knife down” and “police” while asking Brown to show his hands and get on the ground.

In body worn camera video aired in Alms office today, the man can be heard saying, “Take a shot,” while brandishing an 8 1/2 inch-long knife and rummaging through the compartment beneath the seat of the moped.

The officer twice fired a Taser at Brown, who toxicology reports reveal had methamphetamine and amphetamines in his system at the time of altercation. Brown is seen pulling the probes from his chest, undeterred by the electric current.

The officer continues to order Brown to surrender when Brown starts up his moped, prompting the officer to kick the back tire, knocking it over. A witness who was with a fisherman nearby and body worn camera footage show Brown lunge at the officer before three shots are heard.

The officer retrieved his radio that he dropped during the foot chase and called for emergency medical services. The officer provided first aid to Brown while waiting for paramedics, according to PSO’s findings.

Alm, speaking to reporters this morning, lauded the officer’s repeated attempts to get Brown to surrender.

“The officer was doing his job. It is tragic for Mr. Brown’s family but he brought it on himself. The officer gave Mr. Brown every chance to stop, get on the ground, and give up,” said Alm. “No doubt, there is some trauma killing another person. That’s something that police officers have to live with.”