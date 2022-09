Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Every step toward 100% renewables matters. Mahalo to Hawaiian Electric for persistence completing clean energy projects (“Energy storage for Oahu taking shape in Kapolei,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 13).

It’s a daunting task under the best of circumstances.

Add to it the challenges of a pandemic and a war and it takes a tenacious, motivated team to solve problems and push on.

Our residence has rooftop solar and a Tesla battery enrolled in the “Battery Bonus” program, so it’s also good to know the Kapolei Energy Storage project will enable Hawaiian Electric to increase acceptance of renewable energy on Oahu by 10%.

The contribution to grid stability is huge. This is the kind of reliable energy we need — as Hawaiian Electric says in its vision statement — “affordable, reliable, clean energy.”

When the fossil-fuel-generated contribution is eventually replaced by clean energy, we will be truly independent of the supply chain disruptions and price fluctuations of oil.

Virginia Tincher

Aina Haina

Hate speech is not protected free speech

A letter to the editor advocated hate speech by saying a license plate that states FCKBLM (F—- Black Lives Matters) is free speech (“If license plate offends, simply don’t look at it,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 16). This is incorrect.

The First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution does not protect hate speech.

To display prejudice against a race, sex or religion and to advocate hate in a government issued license plate is illegal under the Civil Rights Act and Supreme Court cases, including the Hawaii Supreme Court.

Hopefully, the federal court swiftly dismisses the frivolous hate-mongering lawsuit.

Daphne Barbee-Wooten

Makiki

DeSantis’ action against immigrants is hypocrisy

If Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had his way a century ago, he would not be here. The hatred of immigrants he expresses now was aimed at Italians back them, directly at his family considered part of an “inferior race.” His great- grandparents would not be let in with their “inferior gene pool.” Yet the governor managed to attend Harvard and Yale universities.

Unfortunately, somewhere along the way to his Ivy League degrees, he lost his compassion and grew his hatred. He laughs as he puts immigrants on planes and buses, lies to them about where they are going, and gleefully smirks as other Americans try to help these people in desperate need.

I wonder how his immigrant ancestors would view his hypocrisy. Is this what America has become?

David Sadker

Waikiki

Residents must show IDs, not those at open borders

I must show my Hawaii State ID to visit the black sand beach at Wai‘ana- panapa State Park on Maui. I must do the same when entering any federal building or boarding an airplane.

Oddly, non-U.S. citizens, coming from 140 different countries, can freely cross our southern border with little hindrance. Approximately 6,000 per day cross our government-allowed open border. No ID is required, and our government has little to no knowledge of criminal or medical concerns. Some will cross with the deadly drugs of the Mexican cartels, which will kill our families and friends.

All this illegal activity is approved government madness. Our elected representatives should take note: The regular folks understand incompetence and dishonesty. As one of your constituents who votes, I suggest that all our elected representatives stop pointing fingers and get their acts together or seek employment elsewhere.

Phil Winter

Kihei, Maui

Being secure, ironically, makes us less careful

I was in a car and saw a young lady at a bus stop looking down into her phone as a man on a bicycle approached her. She didn’t even see him as he got right next to her. Distance is a simple security measure, but you can’t keep it without situational awareness.

I ordered a takeout dinner and got a bone down my throat. Partly my fault for not chewing carefully before swallowing. I have become too used to processed food served by regulated restaurants. Our ancestors ate more carefully, I’ll wager.

Paradoxically, the biggest danger we face is the security we enjoy because it can make us careless. A little “pretend paranoia” can help.

Lloyd Lim

Makiki

