comscore Chaminade’s state resident tuition rate to match UH Manoa’s | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Chaminade’s state resident tuition rate to match UH Manoa’s

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:31 p.m.

The private Chaminade University says it will start guaranteeing a tuition rate for incoming freshmen from Hawaii that will match the resident undergraduate rate of the public University of Hawaii at Manoa — a steep discount on Chaminade’s typical tuition price. Read more

