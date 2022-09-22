comscore Former principal sues Department of Education over threat case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Former principal sues Department of Education over threat case

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:52 p.m.

A former principal of Stevenson Middle School has filed a civil suit in U.S. District Court against the state Department of Education, alleging that officials failed to adequately protect her amid violent threats and sexual harassment from an unknown person or people, and retaliated against her for questioning the department’s response. Read more

