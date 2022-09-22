comscore Private financing not needed to build new stadium, Ige says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Private financing not needed to build new stadium, Ige says

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:50 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / 2021 Gov. David Ige said he expects a new Aloha Stadium plan to be unveiled within three weeks.

    Gov. David Ige said he expects a new Aloha Stadium plan to be unveiled within three weeks.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / AUG. 18 <strong>“We anticipate just simplifying the project so we can accelerate it as quickly as possible.”</strong> <strong>David Ige</strong> <em>Hawaii governor</em>

    “We anticipate just simplifying the project so we can accelerate it as quickly as possible.”

    David Ige

    Hawaii governor

Gov. David Ige said Wednesday that the $350 million the state Legislature provided during the 2022 session is enough money to build a new Aloha Stadium. Read more

