Private financing not needed to build new stadium, Ige says
- By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 10:50 p.m.
JAMM AQUINO / 2021
Gov. David Ige said he expects a new Aloha Stadium plan to be unveiled within three weeks.
STAR-ADVERTISER / AUG. 18
“We anticipate just simplifying the project so we can accelerate it as quickly as possible.”
David Ige
Hawaii governor
