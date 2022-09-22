Well-traveled Kahuku holds off stubborn Kalani in girls volleyball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After all the action and miles, No. 4 Kahuku dug deep one more time. Read more

Kahuku fought off a resilient Kalani squad 25-14, 22-25, 25-20, 14-25, 15-6 on Wednesday night at Kalani’s Earl C. Holmer Gymnasium.

Balance was key for the Lady Raiders, who improved to 6-0 in OIA East girls volleyball action (14-4 overall). Cha’lei Reid had a team-high 15 kills, while Mele Taumoepeau and Kaliko Schilling added 14 each, and Ma‘o Lauhingoa had three of her 12 kills in the decisive fifth set. They returned from the mainland on Sunday, then won home matches on Monday (Roosevelt) and Tuesday (McKinley) before boarding the bus to Kalani.

“We just came from Durango (Fall Classic in Las Vegas) over the weekend,” Kahuku coach Tuli Tevaga said. “All I can say is the girls did persevere and that’s all we can ask for in a game where they could’ve easily given up. They played with their hearts and souls.”

Kalani (10-4, 5-2) didn’t have quite the offensive balance of Kahuku, but a tenacious defense kept it close. Raynie Lum led the way with a match-high 24 kills, mostly on pinpoint shots from the right side. Haylee Lyons, bottled up by Kahuku’s big block, finished with seven kills and two aces, and Kailee-Lei McKee added five kills and two aces.

“They’re a dynamic duo,” Kalani coach Janeen Waialae said. “They each bring something different. Raynie is so smart in her shots, all-around defensively. She can do everything. Haylee is our powerhouse. She can pound some balls. She’s smart as well. They’re a good balance for each other. The girls played great. Little things we need to work on. We hung with the best in in our division and we made some mistakes so that’s positive for us. Things we can control and be better at.”

Even as Kalani refused to quit against Kahuku’s heavy hitters, the visiting team’s balance from left to right eventually took a toll. In the fifth set, Kahuku adjusted and placed big blockers — Reid and Schilling — on either side.

After Kahuku dominated the opening set, it led the second game 21-17 before Kalani rallied.

“I told them that they need to trust themselves. These girls want it so bad, sometimes they over-analyze. So I told them, ‘Just play,’ ” Waialae said.

Kahuku got six kills from Schilling to take the third set, but Lum rallied the Lady Falcons with six kills in the fourth. Lyons had two aces to help Kalani open an 18-6 lead to even the match.