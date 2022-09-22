Wahine wary of hard-earned target on back
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:13 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
GEORGE F. LEE / SEPT. 1
Wahine coach Robyn Ah Mow says “everybody guns for Hawaii” because of its reputation.
-
JAMM AQUINO / SEPT. 9
Hawaii middle blocker Amber Igiede has been a force at the net.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree