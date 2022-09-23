comscore Honolulu mom allegedly ran meth trafficking ring | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu mom allegedly ran meth trafficking ring

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:24 p.m.

A woman awaiting sentencing on methamphetamine trafficking and firearm violations was charged in a new case with her son and husband for allegedly shipping methamphetamine between Honolulu and Guam. Read more

