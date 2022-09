Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

EL PASO, TEXAS >> In the 92-degree, egg-frying heat, University of Hawaii coach Timmy Chang wore a hoodie and a sunny-side-up demeanor.

“I always wear this,” Chang said after his football team’s two-hour practice at El Paso High’s Jones Stadium in advance of today’s road game against New Mexico State. “No, I don’t change too much.”

The training environment, as well as the crisp practice, left Chang in an upbeat mood Friday. The Warriors stayed in El Paso, a 45-minute drive from NMSU’s campus in Las Cruces, N.M.

A USA Today poll picked Jones Stadium as the second-best high school football facility in America. The Matrix synthetic surface provides grip and forgiveness without the pesky granules. The facade of the 106-year-old school is described as Corinthian Porch. The stadium can seat 12,000 fans — not including the mysterious girl in white clothing who has become part of the school’s ghostly lore.

“This place is pretty cool,” Chang said, marveling at the school’s architecture and view of Franklin Mountain. “We’re very thankful for El Paso High School to host us. It’s pretty cool to practice here.”

The previous two weeks prepared the Rainbow Warriors for today’s game between former Western Athletic Conference members. The UH football team departed the WAC for the Mountain West in 2012. New Mexico State is in its last season as a football independent. The Aggies become an all-sports member of Conference USA next July.

Chang acknowledged the Warriors’ 4,477-mile trip to play Michigan in Ann Arbor was useful in setting rest and practice habits. The Warriors rode on charter flights for this and the Michigan trip. “With travel, you want to make sure these guys’ bodies are fresh and their minds are fresh and ready to be activated on Saturday at 6 o’clock,” Chang said. “We prepare that way. (The trip to) Michigan did help, and here we go again.”

After opening with three consecutive losses, the Warriors appeared to have received a lift from last week’s 24-14 victory over Duquesne.

“I think it focused us,” Chang said. “It had these guys building confidence knowing we can win. Now it’s going out there and fixing the things we need to fix to be better.”

The Warriors are expected to expand the passing attack. In the first four games, 59.3% of their plays were rushes. UH does not have a touchdown catch. Receivers Dior Scott, James Phillips, Jalen Walthall and Jordan Murray have multi-level capabilities on routes.

The Aggies are in a building mode under Jerry Kill, who had 23 years of head-coaching experience prior to joining NMSU this year. Two of the winless Aggies’ four losses were to the Big Ten’s Minnesota and Wisconsin.

“I’m just happy to get out of the Big Ten,” Kill said of the early-season schedule. “It’s hard. We played four bowl teams. … It’s hard to build any kind of confidence with your team when you’re playing those teams.”

After three road games in a row, the Aggies are home for “Ag Day,” with agriculture-related activities offered before the game. There will be postgame fireworks.

The Aggies are in a building mode under Jerry Kill, who had 23 years of head-coaching experience prior to joining NMSU this year. Two of the winless Aggies’ four losses were to the Big Ten’s Minnesota and Wisconsin.

“I’m just happy to get out of the Big Ten,” Kill said of the early-season schedule. “It’s hard. We played four bowl teams. … It’s hard to build any kind of confidence with your team when you’re playing those teams.”

After three road games in a row, the Aggies are home for “Ag Day,” with agriculture-related activities offered before the game. There will be postgame fireworks.

NMSU is unsettled at quarterback, with Diego Pavia and Gavin Frakes splitting reps. The Aggies are averaging 8.0 points and 233.5 yards per game. Kill said he is seeking the right schematic fit.

“What I’d like to do is play great defense, and being great in the kicking game, and offensively,” Kill said. “I believe in running the football, and I believe in stopping the run on defense. I think that’s where it all starts.”