comscore Hawaii’s Plantation Village volunteer Yoshiko Yamauchi tends to plants traditionally used for medicinal purposes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Hawaii’s Plantation Village volunteer Yoshiko Yamauchi tends to plants traditionally used for medicinal purposes

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Yoshiko Yamauchi, a retired teacher and longtime volunteer at Hawaii’s Plantation Village in Waipahu, is affectionately known as “the plant lady.” She helped plan the gardens surrounding several homes representing each ethnic group.

    Yoshiko Yamauchi, a retired teacher and longtime volunteer at Hawaii's Plantation Village in Waipahu, is affectionately known as "the plant lady." She helped plan the gardens surrounding several homes representing each ethnic group.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Jatropha podagrica, commonly known as gout plant, Buddha’s belly bush or Coral plant. The succulent gets the name of gout plant from its bulbous base or caudex. It was used in liniment to relieve pain.

    Jatropha podagrica, commonly known as gout plant, Buddha's belly bush or Coral plant. The succulent gets the name of gout plant from its bulbous base or caudex. It was used in liniment to relieve pain.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Pictured is the Haowi plant.

    Pictured is the Haowi plant.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM During the plantation era, many plants were prepared in traditional ways by various ethnic groups. These decades-old jars of preserved ­lemons in the Chinese cooking house are one example.

    During the plantation era, many plants were prepared in traditional ways by various ethnic groups. These decades-old jars of preserved ­lemons in the Chinese cooking house are one example.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Awapuhi kuahiwi is native to India and related to ginger. This plant is common in damp, open forests forming a continuous ground cover.

    Awapuhi kuahiwi is native to India and related to ginger. This plant is common in damp, open forests forming a continuous ground cover.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Pictured are leaves of bitter cabbage in the Okinawan garden.

    Pictured are leaves of bitter cabbage in the Okinawan garden.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Jatropha podagrica, commonly known as gout plant, Buddha’s belly bush or Coral plant. The succulent gets the name of gout plant from its bulbous base or caudex. It was used in liniment to relieve pain.

    Jatropha podagrica, commonly known as gout plant, Buddha's belly bush or Coral plant. The succulent gets the name of gout plant from its bulbous base or caudex. It was used in liniment to relieve pain.

Tours of the historic houses are the highlight of Hawaii’s Plantation Village museum in Waipahu, but garden lovers would have a field day just learning about the backyard plants that were important to the well-being of different ethnic groups. Read more

