Hawaii’s Plantation Village volunteer Yoshiko Yamauchi tends to plants traditionally used for medicinal purposes
By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:48 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Yoshiko Yamauchi, a retired teacher and longtime volunteer at Hawaii’s Plantation Village in Waipahu, is affectionately known as “the plant lady.” She helped plan the gardens surrounding several homes representing each ethnic group.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Jatropha podagrica, commonly known as gout plant, Buddha’s belly bush or Coral plant. The succulent gets the name of gout plant from its bulbous base or caudex. It was used in liniment to relieve pain.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Pictured is the Haowi plant.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
During the plantation era, many plants were prepared in traditional ways by various ethnic groups. These decades-old jars of preserved lemons in the Chinese cooking house are one example.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Awapuhi kuahiwi is native to India and related to ginger. This plant is common in damp, open forests forming a continuous ground cover.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Pictured are leaves of bitter cabbage in the Okinawan garden.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Jatropha podagrica, commonly known as gout plant, Buddha’s belly bush or Coral plant. The succulent gets the name of gout plant from its bulbous base or caudex. It was used in liniment to relieve pain.