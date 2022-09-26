comscore Uncertainty builds as U.S. tourism contract end nears for Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Uncertainty builds as U.S. tourism contract end nears for Hawaii

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:02 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / MARCH 17 The Hawaii Tourism Authority selected the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement for a multiyear U.S. tourism contract on June 2. The contract, valued at over $34 million, cannot move forward until a protest by the Hawai‘i Visitors and Convention Bureau is settled. Above, beachgoers enjoy the lagoon at the Hilton Hawaiian Village in Waikiki.

    JAMM AQUINO / MARCH 17

    The Hawaii Tourism Authority selected the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement for a multiyear U.S. tourism contract on June 2. The contract, valued at over $34 million, cannot move forward until a protest by the Hawai‘i Visitors and Convention Bureau is settled. Above, beachgoers enjoy the lagoon at the Hilton Hawaiian Village in Waikiki.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / MAY 26 Industry leaders are concerned that Hawaii will not be properly marketed when the current U.S. tourism contract ends on Wednesday. Above, umbrellas line the shore at Waikiki as beachgoers enjoy the ocean.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / MAY 26

    Industry leaders are concerned that Hawaii will not be properly marketed when the current U.S. tourism contract ends on Wednesday. Above, umbrellas line the shore at Waikiki as beachgoers enjoy the ocean.

Hawaii visitor industry members are growing increasingly concerned that the Hawaii Tourism Authority will not have a well- defined plan to provide branding and marketing services for the domestic market after Wednesday when a U.S. tourism contract extension expires. Read more

Previous Story
Waipio Valley community takes stand against road reopening, citing ongoing safety concerns

Scroll Up