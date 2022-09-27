comscore Hawaii lawmakers are drafting bill to create more ways to charge serious felonies | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii lawmakers are drafting bill to create more ways to charge serious felonies

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:38 p.m.

State lawmakers are working on a bill that would give prosecutors more than one way to charge serious felonies after a Sept. 8 Hawaii Supreme Court ruling that preli­minary hearings are not a lawful method for charging major crimes, including murder, robbery and sex assault. Read more

Previous Story
Uncertainty builds as U.S. tourism contract end nears for Hawaii

Scroll Up