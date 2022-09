Senna Roberts-Navarro and Brooke Naniseni provide No. 1 ‘Iolani with a 1-2 punch in volleyball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Who’s the quiet one?, you might ask. The answer is yes, as in yes, both of them are. Senna Roberts-Navarro and Brooke Naniseni bring the noise every day, hammering some of the most powerful spikes in Hawaii. The “heavy ball,” as they say, is the domain of the top-ranked ‘Iolani Raiders this season. Read more

Who’s the quiet one?, you might ask.

The answer is yes, as in yes, both of them are. Senna Roberts-Navarro and Brooke Naniseni bring the noise every day, hammering some of the most powerful spikes in Hawaii. The “heavy ball,” as they say, is the domain of the top-ranked ‘Iolani Raiders this season.

“Both were and still are very quiet,” ‘Iolani coach Kainoa Obrey said.

With two dominant outside hitters, crafty setting, a solid block, excellent serve-receive and perhaps the best serving group in the ILH, the Raiders are one win away from clinching the ILH regular-season title.

With that would come an automatic state-tournament berth — something not to be taken for granted. With one week of regular-season play remaining, ‘Iolani is 5-1 (17-5 overall), followed by Punahou (19-6, 4-2) and defending state champion Kamehameha (23-7, 3-3). The Raiders visit Punahou tonight at 5 p.m. today with a chance to claim their destiny.

“For us, we’re just trying to win every game. Everyone is super good in our league and anybody can win,” Roberts-Navarro said. “We just want to improve every day. It’s more internal, working on the things we need to work on rather than worry about what everybody else is doing.”

The numbers are at peak level. Naniseni, a 6-foot-1 senior, is hitting .303 with 206 kills. She has 17 aces, 16.5 blocks and 77 digs. Roberts-Navarro, a 5-11 senior, is hitting .332 with 237 kills, 15 aces, 17 blocks and 141 digs.

“Senna and Brooke have come a long way over the past few years,” Kamehameha coach Chris Blake said. “Their play was always powerful. We saw their skills and confidence grow and now they have both matured into well-rounded and versatile all-around players. Their steady and consistent play has allowed their team to thrive this season. Senna and Brooke are the heart of their team.”

At ‘Iolani, success in athletics and academics comes with a price. A mountain of daily homework. The grind of daily practices. For elite-level volleyball players, year-round club volleyball is life, but homework is almost all-consuming. Practically two jobs in one day, every day.

“We definitely put the student first in student-athlete. It feels like all I do is play volleyball. It would be easier (academically) if there was no volleyball,” Roberts-Navarro said. “It’s definitely a lot. It’s good, though. It helps us to work on time management and everything. During my free periods, I do my homework. I finish the rest at home or early in the morning.”

It’s the same for Naniseni.

“Sometimes I go to sleep at 11 (p.m.) or 12 so I don’t have to do (homework) in the morning,” she said. “There is a lot.”

Roberts-Navarro came to campus after completing eighth grade at Waimanalo Middle School. Naniseni came from Mililani Middle School. The day they first met was at a workout. A very silent workout, in some ways.

“It was club volleyball (Ku‘Ikahi) in eighth grade, prior to ‘Iolani,” Roberts-Navarro said. “Brooke was very quiet when I first met her. She’s still pretty quiet.”

“I also remember her being very quiet,” Naniseni said.

Later that year, the club traveled to Louisville. The bond began to build. They entered freshman year at ‘Iolani, new to campus, new to a culture of intertwining parts, of “One Team.”

“I remember having biology class together. We were working with bugs,” Roberts-Navarro said. “And potatoes.”

Obrey, facing the prospect of losing All-State Player of the Year Elena Oglivie (Stanford), was stoked to see the freshmen.

“The first time I saw Brooke and Senna, I had a big, big smile on my face as they walked into the gym at ‘Iolani,” Obrey recalled. “Then, getting to know them, both are great kids and growing as high-level athletes.”

In 2019, Kamehameha won the ILH and state titles. Punahou was runner-up in both.

Then came the pandemic, cancellation of fall sports in 2020. The ILH brought girls volleyball to the spring season of ’21, salvaging sophomore year for ‘Iolani’s hammers.

Kamehameha repeated as state champion in the fall of ’21. ‘Iolani last won a state crown in ’18, before Naniseni and Roberts-Navarro arrived. The Raiders have not been to the state championships since.

A couple of weeks ago, the Raiders went to one of the top girls volleyball tournaments in the country, reaching the semifinals of the Durango Fall Classic in Las Vegas. They won their first five matches before falling to eventual champion Cathedral Catholic (Calif.).

“Senna and Brooke proved they could compete with the best teams in the country. We leaned on them to score when our passing wasn’t great, and they stepped up to help us make a run to the semifinals,” Obrey said. “They were both terminal and hit for a high percentage.”

Right now, nearly four weeks before the ’22 state tourney, the Raiders can almost see the light. But they need to qualify first, and nothing is guaranteed, especially if Punahou wins tonight.

Confidence prevails.

“A lot of times when we walk around school, our friends ask how the game was and, ‘Could you hear us cheering?’ The teachers are super supportive of us. They keep up to date,” Naniseni said.

Playing Punahou also means seeing club friends.

“We’re all very familiar with each other since we play each other so many times. We’ll come in with a good mindset and wanting to win,” Naniseni said.

When the teams met early in the season, Punahou won a tough battle in four sets at Hemmeter Fieldhouse.

“When we went back in the gym after that first loss, we tried to focus on the little things, getting the mental aspect of it, staying engaged, keeping in our serves, serving tough,” Naniseni said.

‘Iolani returned the favor one week later with a sweep of the Buffanblu. Fans were in full hysteria.

“One of the funniest memories I have is the last Punahou game when our Raider Nation crowded around us (after the match). Coach was dancing in a circle, jumping up and down,” Naniseni said. “The rest of us were hugging everybody.. He loves winning. He’s very competitive.”

During ‘Iolani’s spirit week last week, a televised showdown with Kamehameha fell on Pajamas Day, and students were dressed suitably. Hundreds flowed into the lower gym at Father Bray Athletic Complex and gave their team a hellaciously loud boost.

Their quiet leaders have learned over time to tune out everything. Almost everything.

“For me, I do block out as much as I possibly can. You can hear it between points and during timeouts. It’s really impressive,” Naniseni said. “When it first happened, it was surprising just … because of COVID we didn’t have that kind of environment. It’s nice to know that your entire school is there supporting you.”

Naniseni and Roberts-Navarro each have a 3.0 grade-point average. Navarro-Roberts has committed to Seton Hall. Naniseni hasn’t made her choice yet. There is time, no need to rush. Breathing in the very moment the Raiders are in is something to be treasured.

Aside from the two or so hours of mania during ‘Iolani matches, the rest of their days and nights are a constant flow of classes, homework, practice — repeat and repeat. What keeps the two sledgehammers going?

“Coffee. I make it at home,” Naniseni said. “But I really like Starbucks. I get the espresso. It’s iced coffee and a lot of caffeine.”

A cup of joe is what kept Roberts-Navarro going after a lengthy trip that ended on the first day of school.

“I was on the mainland on the 13th (of August) to the 22nd. Right after Ann Kang (Invitational), I took a flight out to the East Coast and I took four official (visits) up there. I went to North Carolina (A&T), then Maryland (UMBC), New Jersey (Seton Hall) and Connecticut (Fairfield),” she said. “Maya (Imoto-Eakin), our setter, picked me up (on Aug. 22) at 4 in the morning at the airport, and we went straight to school after we went to Starbucks.”

On Sunday night, some of the Raiders gathered for a relaxing potluck dinner. Work hard, play hard, and down time with their Raiders sisters.

Maybe next time, they bring some home-baked goodies.

“I think I could make brownies,” Naniseni said.

“I would make something pumpkin spiced,” Roberts-Navarro said. “Brooke likes pumpkin spices.”

“I think it depends on the day,” Naniseni said. “Coffee.”

With that, the Raiders enjoyed their one night of peace, quiet and solace. Then, back to the caffeinated grind.

“It’s what I love to do,” Naniseni said.

BROOKE NANISENI

6-1, ‘Iolani senior, outside hitter

SENNA ROBERTS-NAVARRO

5-11, ‘Iolani senior, outside hitter

BROOKE’S FAVORITES

>> Top 3 movies/shows: “Stranger Things,” Harry Potter movies, “Criminal Minds”

>> Top 3 foods/beverages: coffee, sushi (Sushi Bay), popcorn with ranch seasoning

>> Top 3 homemade food: spaghetti, chicken with teriyaki sauce and bell peppers, lettuce wings

“My mom (Melissa) and dad (Jason) make spaghetti the same (way). My auntie (Ali Ikeda) makes lettuce wraps for us. It has hamburger in it.”

>> Top 3 music artists: Harry Styles (“Canyon Moon”), Taylor Swift (“Lover”), James Arthur (“I Can Be Him”)

>> GPA: 3.0

>> Team: Dallas Cowboys

>> Athlete: Kathryn Plummer

>> Class: Photography

>> Teacher: Ms. (Allison) Uyehara

>> Funniest teammate: Callie Pieper

>> Smartest teammate: Tessa Onaga

>> Hidden talent: juggling

>> Bucket list: visit Japan, Ireland, England

SENNA’S FAVORITES

>> Top 3 movies/shows: “Happy Gilmore,” “Billy Madison,” “The Princess and the Frog”

>> Top 3 foods/beverages: spicy ahi bowl (Kozo Sushi Kapahulu), li hing mui, Skittles

>> Top 3 homemade food: Grandma’s corn chowder, mom’s spaghetti, grandma’s pot roast

>> Top 3 music artists: Eazy-E (“Any Last Werdz”), Yellowman (“Lost Mi Love”), The Green (“Come In”).

>> GPA: 3.0

>> Team: Milwaukee Brewers

>> Athlete: Silila Tucker. “He’s my brother. He went to Kalaheo and was on the state basketball championship team. Now he’s playing professional beach volleyball.”

>> Class: Race and Social Justice

>> Teacher: Mr. Matsuda (Waimanalo Elementary)

>> Funniest teammate: Callie Pieper

>> Smartest teammate: Maya (Imoto-Eakin) or Tessa (Onaga)

>> Hidden talent: ukulele

>> Bucket list: Italy, American Samoa. Also, sky diving or bungee jumping.