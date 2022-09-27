Scoreboard – Sept. 27, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BOWLING

ILH girls: Sacred Hearts vs. Hawaii Baptist; Pacific Buddhist vs. Hanalani; Maryknoll vs. ‘Iolani; Kamehameha vs. Damien; Mid-Pacific vs. Island Pacific. Matches start at 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division I girls: Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha; ‘Iolani at Punahou. Matches start 5 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: University at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; Hanalani at ‘Iolani II, 6 p.m.; Damien at Punahou II, 6:30 p.m.; Le Jardin at Sacred Hearts, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division III girls: Island Pacific vs. Assets, 5 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission; St. Andrew’s at La Pietra, 6 p.m.; Christian Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.

OIA West girls: Pearl City at Waialua, 6 p.m.; Mililani at Leilehua, 7 p.m.; Kapolei at Radford, 7 p.m.; Aiea at Campbell, 7 p.m.; Nanakuli at Waipahu, 7 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Division II: ‘Iolani at Punahou, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin at Kamehameha, 6 p.m. Division I: ‘Iolani at Punahou, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

AIR RIFLERY

OIA East: Castle at Kalani; Moanalua at Roosevelt; Kaiser at Kahuku; Kaimuki at Kailua; Farrington at Kalaheo. Matches start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Kapolei at Waipahu; Waianae at Leilehua; Waialua at Pearl City; Radford at Nanakuli. Matches start at 3 p.m.

BOWLING

ILH boys: ‘Iolani vs. Damien; Mid-Pacific vs. Maryknoll; Saint Louis vs. Hawaii Baptist; Island Pacific vs. Kamehameha; Punahou vs. Hanalani. Matches start at 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

SOCCER

PacWest: Academy of Art vs. Chaminade, women at 10 a.m.; men at 12:30 p.m. Games at Saint Louis School.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA East girls: Kaimuki at Kaiser, 5 p.m.; Kalani at Anuenue, 5 p.m.; McKinley at Moanalua, 7 p.m.; Kailua at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.; Kalaheo at Castle, 7 p.m.; Kahuku at Farrington, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Women’s AVCA division i coaches poll

Week 5 (Through Sept. 26)

School Points Rec Prev

1. Texas (64) 1600 10-0 1

2. Louisville 1531 11-1 2

3. Nebraska 1462 10-1 3

4. San Diego 1358 11-1 4

5. Purdue 1223 11-1 11

6. Ohio State 1184 5-5 7

7. Minnesota 1173 6-4 8

8. Wisconsin 1139 7-3 6

9. Stanford 1099 6-4 5

10. Pittsburgh 1076 11-2 10

11. Georgia Tech 953 9-2 13

12. Penn State 828 12-1 9

13. Baylor 767 11-2 14

14. Florida 730 10-3 12

15. BYU 725 9-3 16

16. Oregon 654 8-2 21

17. Washington 610 10-2 18

18. Kentucky 477 6-5 15

19. Marquette 470 11-1 19

20. Pepperdine 444 9-4 17

21. Creighton 327 10-3 22

22. Rice 263 12-1 23

23. Arkansas 177 10-2 20

24. UCF 147 10-0 25

25. Western Kentucky 132 14-2 24

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Michigan 104; LSU 46; Kansas 44; Towson 37; Houston 3;

5 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 17 combined points.

Dropped out: none

High school girls

Monday

Varsity

Moanalua def. Kalaheo 25-20, 25-12,

26-24

Kalani def. McKinley 25-10, 25-12, 25-8

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Waiakea 25-11, 25-8, 21-25, 25-12

Junior Varsity

Moanalua def. Kalaheo 21-16, 21-9

Intermediate

Moanalua def. Kalaheo 21-6, 21-8

Bowling

ILH BOYS

Monday

VARSITY

Island Pacific 2, Maryknoll 1

St. Louis 2, Hanalani 1

Kamehameha 3, Punahou 0

Damien 3, Assets 0

Hawaii Baptist 3, ‘Iolani 0

HIGH SCORERS (GAME/SERIES)

Maryknoll—Aidan Ilano 167/Joshua Dela Cruz 382

Island Pacific—Alvin Mamala 170/Jett Taaca 464

Hanalani—Michael Hong 213/Todd Dumlao 536

St Louis—Kaekaimalu Aiona 212/Blaize Arakawa 470

Punahou—Kaden Hiraoka 215/531

Kamehameha—Shane DeRego 278/727

Damien—Aden Tyler 227/Jaythan Bucasas 541

Assets—Zachary Ihara 138/394

Hawaii Baptist—Justin Sumiye 233/633

‘Iolani—Connor Miyake 289/654

JUNIOR VARSITY

St. Louis 3, Hanalani 0

Kamehameha 3, Punahou (B) 0

Punahou (G) 3, Damien 0

Hawaii Baptist (B) 3, Iolani 0

Bulletin Board

Mid-Pacific institute

Mid-Pacific Institute is looking for a varsity head coach for its judo program. The head coach is responsible for developing players at all levels of the program (middle and high school).

Other duties include developing a regular practice schedule, recruiting assistant coaches as needed, determining and implementing a safe and competitive strategy for each judoka, and working with the athletic department to develop a complete judo program. The ideal candidate should have extensive experience as a positive and motivating head coach and must possess excellent communication skills and the ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with school administrators, parents and students.

In addition to coaching the varsity team, the head coach will be responsible for overseeing the staff within the program, as well as evaluating, overseeing and developing middle and high school players.

Interested candidates should submit an application through the Employment Opportunities page on the Mid-Pacific website (midpac.edu/about/employment/).