Dave Reardon: Jack Scaff / 1935-2022 — Cardiologist and Honolulu Marathon founder brought event to the masses

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:33 p.m.
  Scaff, above, ran the Honolulu Marathon in 1978.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2021

    Scaff, above, ran the Honolulu Marathon in 1978.

  Honolulu Marathon founder Jack Scaff held a photograph of himself with his entry numbers, 1-26, for each year he ran the marathon since 1973.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2021

    Honolulu Marathon founder Jack Scaff held a photograph of himself with his entry numbers, 1-26, for each year he ran the marathon since 1973.

  Jack Scaff: Started the "People's Race" in 1973

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2021

    Jack Scaff:

    Started the “People’s Race” in 1973

Before Jack Scaff, distance running was considered a very lonely and not necessarily healthy endeavor. Read more

