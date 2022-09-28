Hawaii Grown Report: Former Pearl City star Sunshine Fontes is getting her kicks in at UCLA
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
PERCY ANDERSON / UCLA
Pearl City alumna Sunshine Fontes (50) leads her dream team — UCLA — in goals scored this season with six in nine games. She recorded her first hat trick against Cal State Northridge.
