Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I recently attended a two-day Hawaii Agriculture Conference at the Hawai‘i Convention Center. I was very happily surprised by the convention center and the volunteers for the event. Read more

Snowden did more good than harm

In response to Robert Griffon (“Snowden case brings freedoms into relief,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Sept. 28): Yes, I believe whistleblower Edward Snowden likely does enjoy more freedom in Russia than he did in Waipahu. After all, he is free of likely punitive and unjust punishment threatened in the U.S.

Snowden faces decades in prison in the U.S., in part for releasing data about the intelligence budget and about telephone and internet companies. No damage assessment of Snowden’s disclosures has ever been released.

Snowden, married with two children, has not renounced his U.S. citizenship, and has on occasion criticized Russian government policies.

Some of us believe it is past time to stop hounding Snowden and perhaps begin to acknowledge that his contributions to democratic government likely far outweigh any conceivable harmful disclosures.

Michael Kappos

Waikiki

Few helpful answers at ag conference

I recently attended a two-day Hawaii Agriculture Conference at the Hawai‘i Convention Center. I was very happily surprised by the convention center and the volunteers for the event.

But the conference was an absolute dismal disappointment. Hawaii continues to talk about problems. No suggestions, not solutions, no steps to take forward. Rants and diatribes are not encouraging! Being told, “Keep talking about climate change,” is not helpful.

There are many organizations touting, rightly so, their accomplishments. However, these were not educational nor a path forward. I am grateful that food hubs assist so many, but it seems irrelevant to food producers.

Grants, nonprofits and volunteers have done amazing work, but to the theme of “sustainability,” it is just a Band-Aid. I had hoped to learn how farmers are part of the solution. I was incorrect. If this is the future of our state, start grieving now.

Sharon Geary

Mililani

EVs won’t be useful after a hurricane

The hurricane in Florida should raise some important questions if our government moves forward to replace gasoline vehicles with electric ones.

How would the power grid hold up with everyone charging their vehicles to evacuate? During a disaster, would energy be available and does the possibility of fires or electrocution increase? Will rescue and rebuilding be hindered?

Does this disaster prove the reality of climate change or the reality that electric vehicles are not going to meet the energy needs of our country? Emergency generators run on gas to make electricity, not the other way around. If Hawaii was to rely solely on electric vehicles, recovery from a devastating hurricane would be nearly impossible.

Guy Morgan

Moanalua

Climate alarmists exaggerate claims

Letter writer Frances Patton said that “Roughly 200 jets fly into Hawaii every day. Each emits more than 100 tons of carbon dioxide into Earth’s atmosphere. Each flight, every day” (“Realize that air travel is disastrous for climate,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 27).

You folks dutifully printed it.

For the record, an average jetliner burns in the neighborhood of 5,000 pounds of fuel per hour, or about 25,000 pounds on a flight between here and the West Coast.

Burning 25,000 pounds of fuel produces about 25,000 pounds of emissions — no matter is created, it only changes form, and becomes carbon dioxide, lots of water and some other stuff that admittedly may not be real good for us.

This is 12 tons of emissions per flight, not 100 tons, and not all carbon dioxide.

It has become the chosen practice of the climate alarmists to make these kind of exaggerated claims, and they are not questioned by the media.

Gordy Fowler

Aiea

Don’t feel sorry for a monster like Putin

I remember Hitler very well, and saw the contemporary news films of the Holocaust camps, ovens and open graves. I was one of those little kids in the front row of the movie theater every Saturday afternoon. We all knew what Hitler was, and sang about “f—-ting in Der Furher’s face.”

Out of all those memories of my grade-school years, I don’t remember anyone empathizing with Hitler’s humiliation, or later, calling his death a tragedy of hubris.

I still have PTSD from seeing Hitler’s mass executions and trenches of naked bodies. Gen. Dwight Eisenhower wanted the world to know about it. But please don’t have children in the room when the TV reports cue the video from Ukraine mass graves. The little ones can never forget it if they have any understanding at all.

My memories are in a hideous time loop, even though I was safe. Hitler’s will stole a part of my childhood. Be aware. Don’t be sorry for another monster.

Beverly Kai

Kakaako

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter