Chaminade women stay undefeated in PacWest volleyball

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team stayed undefeated in PacWest play, defeating Azusa Pacific 22-25, 28-26, 28-26, 25-21 in Azusa, Calif.

Greta Corti had 18 kills and 18 digs to pace the Silverswords (13-6, 8-0 PacWest), who also got 15 kills from Sasha Colombo. Annaka Jorgenson had 20 kills to lead the Cougars (8-8, 4-3).

>> Concordia swept the Hawaii Hilo women’s volleyball team 25-9, 25-23, 27-25 in Irvine, Calif. Kirra Schulz had 14 kills and 15 digs to lead Concordia (9-7, 6-3). Nikki Logan led the Vulcans (1-13, 1-7) with nine kills

>> Biola defeated Hawaii Pacific 25-21, 25-21, 26-24 in La Mirada, Calif. Dominique Kirton led Biola (9-7, 6-3) with 15 kills. Marley Sandoval had 12 for the Sharks (0-14, 0-8).

UH Hilo soccer teams victorious

The Hawaii Hilo men’s and women’s soccer teams both defeated Academy of Art on Saturday in Hilo.

The women took the field first, thrashing the Urban Knights 7-0. Seven different players scored for the Vulcans (7-0-1, 2-0 PacWest), with goals coming from Jodi Lillie, Daelenn Tokunaga, Adree Johnson, Brende Yoshizumi, Nanea Wall, Annie Haglund and Keely Rooker. Hilo outshot the Urban Knights (0-10, 0-3) 29-1, including 14-0 in shots on goal.

The men took the field next, slipping past for a 3-2 victory. With the score tied at 2, Pablo Gill scored the go-ahead goal in the 86th minute off an assist from Keegan Ferreira. Hilo (2-4-2, 1-1) also got goals from Tom Vorkastner and Julian Garcia.

>> The Chaminade women (5-3, 2-2) defeated Dominican (2-4-4, 0-2-1) 2-0 at Saint Louis field. Haley Mookini and Gracie Bowers each scored for the Silverswords. The men (1-4-1, 1-1) lost to Domincan (7-3, 3-0) 1-0, as Dominican got a go-ahead goal in the 71st minute.