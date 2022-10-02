comscore Chaminade women stay undefeated in PacWest volleyball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Chaminade women stay undefeated in PacWest volleyball

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:21 a.m.

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team stayed undefeated in PacWest play, defeating Azusa Pacific 22-25, 28-26, 28-26, 25-21 in Azusa, Calif. Read more

