Riley Wagoner’s 16 kills lift Rainbow Wahine over the Beach

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:21 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii outside hitter Riley Wagoner puts down a kill against USC middle blocker Kalyah Williams (8) and setter Mia Tuaniga (19) on Sept. 10.

    Hawaii outside hitter Riley Wagoner puts down a kill against USC middle blocker Kalyah Williams (8) and setter Mia Tuaniga (19) on Sept. 10.

Powered by a closing surge from Hawaii’s floor captain and timely contributions off the bench, the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team continued its recent mastery in its rivalry with Long Beach State with a four-set victory on Saturday in Long Beach, Calif. Read more

