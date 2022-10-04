Red Hill leader vows community inclusion
- By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:21 a.m.
Jamm Aquino / jaquino@staradvertiser.com
Rear Adm. John Wade, commander of the new Joint Task Force Red Hill, held his first news conference Monday as the task force prepares to tackle plans to drain the Red Hill fuel tanks.
