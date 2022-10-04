comscore Red Hill leader vows community inclusion | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Red Hill leader vows community inclusion

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:21 a.m.
  • Jamm Aquino / jaquino@staradvertiser.com Rear Adm. John Wade, commander of the new Joint Task Force Red Hill, held his first news conference Monday as the task force prepares to tackle plans to drain the Red Hill fuel tanks.

    Jamm Aquino / jaquino@staradvertiser.com

    Rear Adm. John Wade, commander of the new Joint Task Force Red Hill, held his first news conference Monday as the task force prepares to tackle plans to drain the Red Hill fuel tanks.

Read more

Previous Story
HI-EMA assures Hawaii of no threat from North Korean missile launch

Scroll Up