comscore Honolulu police receive feedback on gun-carrying rules | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu police receive feedback on gun-carrying rules

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:17 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Cole testified at Tuesday’s hearing at Honolulu Police Department headquarters. On the panel from left were senior legal counsel Lynne Uyema, Capt. Parker Bode, Assistant Chief Glenn Hiyashi (not visible), Maj. Joseph “Jay” Trinidad and deputy corporation counsel Daniel Gluck.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Cole testified at Tuesday’s hearing at Honolulu Police Department headquarters. On the panel from left were senior legal counsel Lynne Uyema, Capt. Parker Bode, Assistant Chief Glenn Hiyashi (not visible), Maj. Joseph “Jay” Trinidad and deputy corporation counsel Daniel Gluck.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Scott Choy held a U.S. flag outside of Honolulu Police Department headquarters, where people gathered Tuesday for a hearing on proposed rules for obtaining licenses to carry guns in public.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Scott Choy held a U.S. flag outside of Honolulu Police Department headquarters, where people gathered Tuesday for a hearing on proposed rules for obtaining licenses to carry guns in public.

The rules governing who the Honolulu police chief allows to carry a gun in public are reasonable, unconstitutional, go too far or not far enough, according to testimony shared with a panel of police and city attorneys Tuesday. Read more

Previous Story
Red Hill leader vows community inclusion

Scroll Up