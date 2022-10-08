Letters: Hawaii will feel effects of global sea level rise; Everyone carrying guns won’t make us safer; Change politics, PUC to lower electric bills

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With respect to the article on sea level rise (“Shoreline violations,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 5), I would recommend reading the new report prepared by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It predicts 10-12 inches of sea level rise in the next 30 years. This will be even worse if the greenhouse gas reduction targets are not met.

It will be much worse in the Gulf areas, but some estimates based on science predict 8 inches on the West Coast. That will be felt on Kailua Beach, as storm surges end up in front yards. Make Hawaii laws based on science, not conjecture.

Donald Moody

Kailua

Everyone carrying guns won’t make us safer

The right to carry guns in Hawaii scares me. Somehow I don’t feel safer seeing a private citizen walk around with a six-shooter. Of course he would be highly trained and a “law-abiding citizen” -— until he is not.

If we law-abiding citizens need guns for protection, then why not make everybody eligible to carry guns — equal protection under the law, right?

Among the “not-going-to-happen” suggestions I have would actually result in far fewer gun problems for America. I suggest that only women be allowed to legally possess firearms in America.

Imagine.

Jim Killett

Lahaina

Restrict firearms as much as possible

More guns mean more homicides. We don’t need more homicides. We should restrict firearms as much as we can. Hawaii has an ancient history of warfare, but going around shooting one another today would be bad for tourism and bad for the children.

John Swindle

Liliha

Change politics, PUC to lower electric bills

What a great letter by Joey Ayres on Hawaiian Electric (HECO) bill increases in just one year (“Electricity bills go up even if usage goes down,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 4).

People on community bulletin boards complain incessantly about household budget woes after receiving the newest HECO bill.

Those aware of our local utility environment know there will be no reduction in electricity bills, or just billing for Hawaii citizens and HECO customers, until the state Public Utilities Commission (PUC) is pried out of HECO’s back pocket. There is no incentive for HECO to save money and the PUC is a pushover. How can tearing down trees to build a solar farm be better than equipping the thousands of existing rooftops with solar panels?

These is only one recourse: Change the political environment and the leadership at the PUC.

Carrie McArthur

Kailua