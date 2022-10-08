Letters: Hawaii will feel effects of global sea level rise; Everyone carrying guns won’t make us safer; Change politics, PUC to lower electric bills
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The owner of a Sunset Beach home at 59-147 Ke Nui Road has illegally poured concrete directly onto the beach in an effort to try to protect the property.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree