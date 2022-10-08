comscore VA urges veterans to claim new benefits | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

VA urges veterans to claim new benefits

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:46 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough speaks during a hearing at the Oahu Veterans Center on Wednesday.

Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough is encouraging eligible veterans to submit claims for new benefits and treatment opportunities available under the newly passed “Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics” legislation — better known as the PACT Act. Read more

