Hawaii’s LGBTQ+ community celebrates Pride Month

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:43 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019 The Honolulu Pride Parade returns on Saturday for the first time since 2019. The parade starts at Magic Island, goes through Waikiki and ends at Kapiolani Park.

  • COURTESY PHOTO New York-born and raised artist Iniko performs tonight at The Republik.

  • COURTESY PHOTO Pop artist Jordy has scored a series of hits with his romantic, danceable slice-of-life songs, beginning with 2018’s “Just Friends,” which he said was inspired by all the rejections he had experienced.

