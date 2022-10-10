comscore Second-half surge powers UCSD past UH in soccer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Second-half surge powers UCSD past UH in soccer

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:57 p.m.

Hawaii held a lead for about two minutes before UC San Diego blazed past the Rainbow Wahine to a 3-1 win in Sunday’s Big West women’s soccer match in La Jolla, Calif. Read more

Previous Story
NFL Islanders
Next Story
Television and radio – Oct. 10 , 2022

Scroll Up