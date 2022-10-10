Second-half surge powers UCSD past UH in soccer

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii held a lead for about two minutes before UC San Diego blazed past the Rainbow Wahine to a 3-1 win in Sunday’s Big West women’s soccer match in La Jolla, Calif.

UH (5-4-2, 2-2-2 Big West) settled for a split of its road trip while UCSD (2-8-5, 1-2-3) earned its first home win of the season.

“This was definitely a squandered opportunity for us,” UH coach Michele Nagamine said. “I thought we lost ourselves a little bit getting into the second half. We didn’t do the little things well. We didn’t take care of the ball, we didn’t really communicate and I just felt we were a little disjointed in the second half.”

After a scoreless first half, UH freshman Fabiola Zamora scored her first career goal off a cross from Kelci Sumida in the 61st minute. The host Tritons answered 129 seconds later with a goal by Camryn Borg.

UH goalkeeper Lauren Marquez protected the tie with a save on a penalty kick in the 72nd minute, but UCSD took the lead in the 81st when Lucy Tang’s shot from the top of the box curled into the upper right corner of the goal. The Tritons added an insurance goal when Lindsey Park scored in the 83rd minute.

“(Tang) connected really well,” Nagamine said of the tie-breaking goal, “but we don’t have pressure on the ball, we lose our marks inside the box, we just weren’t disciplined today with the little things and it bit us in the butt.”

“The good thing is we have a homestand coming up and we have to be spot on in everything we do. “

The Rainbow Wahine open their three-match homestand against Cal State Bakersfield on Sunday at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

UH coed sailing season begins

The Hawaii coed sailors opened their season with the completion of their first team regatta at the Atlantic Coast Championships in Long Island.

UH finished 16th in the 18-team field. The ‘Bows scored 390 points as they edged the only other West Coast school in UC Santa Barbara, which finished one place behind Hawaii at 17th with 395 points.

Bastien Rasse skippered the UH A division team, crewed by Kelsie Grant, Devon Stapleton, and Chloe Long. The A division team finished with 192 points, with a fifth-place finish in the second-to-last race of the weekend. Owen Lahr and Frances Tarpey-Schwed competed in the B division and scored 198 points, picking up a pair of sixth-place finishes out of 15 races.

The Rainbow sailors will head west to compete in the PCCSC Match Racing Championship in Redwood City, Calif., on Oct. 15-16.