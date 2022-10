Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Droves of tourists returned to Japan on Tuesday, as that country ended two-plus years of pandemic travel restrictions. Proof of COVID vaccination or of a negative test 72 hours prior to departure is needed, along with masking, but it’s all a fairly low hurdle.

Hawaii surely is looking for a two-way street: as much as isle residents enjoying going there, tourism officials hope high-spending Japanese tourists will resume coming here.