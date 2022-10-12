Kokua Line: What COVID-19 documents are needed to enter Japan?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: What is the exact COVID-19 documentation needed for adults flying to Japan?

Answer: As of Tuesday, U.S. adults entering Japan must show that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (which in Japan means three doses), or that they tested negative within 72 hours of departure to the country, according to Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. These passengers no longer have to test upon arrival or self-quarantine, unless they have symptoms of COVID-19. An entry visa is no longer required; a U.S. passport will suffice for tourist visits up to three months.

Travelers may be required to download smartphone applications upon arrival; if you don’t have a smartphone, you may be able to rent one at a Japanese airport, according to the website for the U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Japan.

To answer other readers, yes, a primary vaccine series of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech plus one booster shot counts as three doses. More than three doses on your vaccine record is fine — many readers asking similar questions have had three booster shots since receiving an initial two-dose vaccine series in late 2020 or early 2021.

The U.S. government encourages Americans planning to travel to Japan to keep close track of COVID-19 updates, as the guidance may change. Find detailed information on the Japanese ministry’s website, at mofa.go.jp. Or go to the U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Japan website, at jp.usembassy.gov/services/welcomebacktojapan, for a summary of current travel rules along with links to more detailed information.

A vaccination certificate must be issued by a government or public institution and show that the person received three doses of an allowed vaccine; see details at 808ne.ws/3g27LdJ. Proof of a negative test result must document eight details; for a template form in Japanese and English, see 808ne.ws/3emcq52.

Q: Regarding filing a Hawaii income tax return by the end of the year for the rebate, I thought the deadline was October?

A: You are referring to separate issues, with separate deadlines.

The Oct. 20 deadline is for people using Hawaii’s automatic six-month extension to file their 2021 state income tax return without paying a late-filing penalty. This extension applies to the filing of the return, not the paying of the tax — the money was due in April. If you postponed filing your federal income tax return as well, the extended deadline is Oct. 17, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

The Dec. 31 deadline is for the one-time Act 115 tax rebate, which is paid to eligible Hawaii residents who file a state income tax return by the end of this year. Even residents with no income tax liability who don’t generally file tax returns must file a Hawaii return by that date if they want the rebate.

Auwe

My son was walking to McCully from the Ala Wai studio he just moved in to when someone passing by him threw a sucker punch, landing near his right eye. Luckily, his eye was not damaged and he said he will be OK. But how would you feel if it had been you? Should I have to mention that my son is gay? Should it matter? At the very least during Pride Month, give a thought to those who may constantly have to deal with this kind of stress. Be kind. — A mom

Mahalo

Mahalo to the person who helped me at the time of my car accident. It occurred at the intersection of Olokele Avenue and Date Street. The good Samaritan called 911, directed traffic and checked in on the two parties who were involved. He made sure everyone was OK. He immediately got me out of my car because I could move but my car was smoking. I’m sorry I didn’t get his name but I’d like to give him a big mahalo. — Grateful reader

