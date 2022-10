Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Tulsi Gabbard, the former Hawaii congresswoman, is used to getting headlines, at least before her 2020 presidential bid failed. Now she’s back in the news, though perhaps it’s not such a surprise that she announced her departure from the Democratic Party.

The pattern was different, of course, but recall that 15 years ago, her father, state Sen. Mike Gabbard, left the Republican Party to join the Democrats. Also, the younger Gabbard has been trending conservative, with appearances on Fox News.