Scoreboard – Oct. 14 , 2022

CALENDAR

Today

FOOTBALL

ILH: Pac-Five at ‘Iolani, 3:15 p.m.

OIA Open Division: Leilehua at Kapolei, 7:30 p.m.; Moanalua at Waianae, 7:30 p.m.

OIA Division I: Radford at Castle, 7:30 p.m.; Aiea at Farrington, 7:30 p.m.

TENNIS

College women: UH Anuenue Invitational, 2:30 p.m. at UH tennis complex.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Holy Names vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m. at St. Francis School’s Shark Tank.

SATURDAY

AIR RIFLERY

ILH: Individual Championships, 8 a.m. at Sacred Hearts.

OIA: Individual and Team Championships, 2 p.m. at Kaiser.

CROSS COUNTRY

ILH: Meet No. 3 at Kamehameha. Event will follow intermediate and JV competitions, which start at 3 p.m

FOOTBALL

Mountain West: Nevada vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

ILH: Punahou (I-AA) vs. Saint Louis (I-AA), 3:15 p.m. at Farrington; Punahou at Kamehameha, 7 p.m.

OIA Open Division: Mililani at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.

OIA Division I: Roosevelt at Kailua, 6:30 p.m.

KAYAKING

ILH: Distance, boys heats at 4 p.m. and girls heats 5 p.m. at Ala Wai Canal.

SOCCER

PacWest: Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, women at 12:30 p.m.; men at 3 p.m. Games at Vulcan Soccer Field.

PacWest: Holy Names vs. Hawaii Pacific, women at 4:30 p.m.; men at 7 p.m. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

TENNIS

College women: UH Anuenue Invitational, 8:30 a.m. at UH tennis complex.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Holy Names vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m. at McCabe Gym.

PacWest women: Dominican vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Vulcan Gymnasium.

ILH Division I girls: double-elimination tournament, final, Punahou vs. ‘Iolani, time/site TBD.

ILH Division II girls: tournament for final state berth, semifinals.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Division II: Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 1 p.m. Division I: Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 2 p.m.

OIA

Thursday

Girls Division I, playoffs

Quarterfinals

Farrington def. Leilehua 25-21, 16-25, 25-17, 25-22

Kahuku def. Waianae 25-21, 25-23, 25-18

Kapolei def. Moanalua 15-25, 25-21, 29-31, 25-22, 18-16

ILH

Girls Division I, playoffs

Punahou def. Kamehameha 25-15, 25-16, 25-18

Girls Division II, playoffs

Hanalani def. St Andrew 25-12, 25-18, 25-12

University def. Christian Academy 25-11, 25-21, 25-6

Maryknoll def. Hawaiian Mission 25-6, 25-4, 25-16

Water polo

ILH BOYS

VARSITY I

Punahou 10: Kamehameha 4

Goal-Scorers—Punahou: Wyatt Williamson 4, Emile Labrador 2, Nicholas Davidson, Sanito Garcia, Nicholas Johnston, Skyler Tjapkes. Kamehameha: Konnor Chang 2, Kaej Kahana 2.

Mid-Pacific 12, ‘Iolani 9

Goal-Scorers—‘Iolani: Kai Kennedy 5, Reef Hangai 2, Noah Scherman, Aiden Buck. Mid-Pacific: Jaime Bhattacharyya 7, Dylan Morris 2, Miles Sahetapy-Engle 2, Jordan Clifford.

VARSITY II

Punahou 12, Kamehameha 3

Goal-Scorers—Punahou: Aka Pietsch 4, Ryson Garcia 2, Dylan McManus 2, Kala Clark, Kodai Eskin, Jeffrey Ferrer, Lochlain Keenan. Kamehameha: Ekolu Barrett, Camden Fong, Oliko Hudgens.

Mid-Pacific 11, ‘Iolani 5

Goal-Scorers—‘Iolani: Wan Hao Sun, Vance Maeshiro, La`auku`ike Peloso, Spencer Churchill, Brayden Asato. Mid-Pacific: Derek Hunsaker 4, Finley Razee 3, Shay McElroy, Riah Leoiki, Aholoa Hussey-Townsend, Caleb Shum