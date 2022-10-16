comscore Water main repair timeline unknown | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Water main repair timeline unknown

  By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, volunteers handed out cartons of water at the Navy Exchange.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, volunteers handed out cartons of water at the Navy Exchange.

  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, pallets of water were delivered for Navy families affected by the water main breaks. Distribution is continuing from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until further notice.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, pallets of water were delivered for Navy families affected by the water main breaks. Distribution is continuing from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until further notice.

  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, vehicles lined up Saturday at the Navy Exchange parking lot to get water distributed by the Navy to those affected by the water main breaks.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, vehicles lined up Saturday at the Navy Exchange parking lot to get water distributed by the Navy to those affected by the water main breaks.

  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Christian Fink, left, Emmanuel Dei and Ellie Rymer load their car with packaged water.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, Christian Fink, left, Emmanuel Dei and Ellie Rymer load their car with packaged water.

The Navy says it does not yet have a timeline for when it will be able to fully repair a broken 36-inch water main, leaving the 93,000 people who depend on its water system to continue conservation measures and keep boiling their household water until further notice. Read more

