Scoreboard – Oct. 16 , 2022

Calendar

Today

SOCCER

Big West women: Cal State Bakersfield vs. Hawaii, 4 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

MONDAY

BOWLING

ILH boys: Island Pacific vs. Hawaii Baptist; ‘Iolani vs. Mid-Pacific; Damien vs. Punahou; Hanalani vs. Maryknoll; Kamehameha vs. Assets. Matches start at 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA Division I girls: tournament, Semifinals at Moanalua: Farrington vs. Kahuku, 5:30 p.m.; Kapolei vs. Mililani, to follow. Fifth-place semifinals at Farrington: Waianae vs. Leilehua, 5:30 p.m.; Kalani vs. Moanalua, to follow.

Volleyball

ILH girls

Division I

‘Iolani def. Punahou 25-22, 25-21, 25-9

Division II

University def. Hanalani 25-20, 25-17,

25-18

Maryknoll def. Sacred Hearts 25-22,

25-22, 25-18

Water polo

ILH Boys

Varsity I

Punahou 10, Mid-Pacific 7

Goal-Scorers—Punahou: Stryker Scales 3, Hayden Dikeman 2, Wyatt Williamson 2, Matai Loveman, Puna Blair, Skyler Tjapkes. MPI: Dylan Morris 3, Jaime Bhattacharyya 2, Jordan Clifford 2

Varsity II

Punahou 11, Mid-Pacific 0

Goal-Scorers—Punahou: Aka Pietsch 3, Kodai Eskin 2, Jeffrey Ferrer 2, Dylan McManus, Tyler Lay, Ryson Garcia, Kala Clark.

Pigeon Racing

Hawaii Flyers

From Hilo, Hawaii Island to Oahu

TOP 5 MILES MPH

1. Sidney Lum 214.479 33.28

2. Sanford Kojiro 208.448 32.37

3. Keone Gaudia 213.675 31.93

4. George Contento 211.363 31.76

5. Allan Komatsu 206.675 27.23