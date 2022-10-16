Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Oct. 16 , 2022 Today Updated 10:19 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today SOCCER Big West women: Cal State Bakersfield vs. Hawaii, 4 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. MONDAY BOWLING ILH boys: Island Pacific vs. Hawaii Baptist; ‘Iolani vs. Mid-Pacific; Damien vs. Punahou; Hanalani vs. Maryknoll; Kamehameha vs. Assets. Matches start at 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center. VOLLEYBALL OIA Division I girls: tournament, Semifinals at Moanalua: Farrington vs. Kahuku, 5:30 p.m.; Kapolei vs. Mililani, to follow. Fifth-place semifinals at Farrington: Waianae vs. Leilehua, 5:30 p.m.; Kalani vs. Moanalua, to follow. Volleyball ILH girls Division I ‘Iolani def. Punahou 25-22, 25-21, 25-9 Division II University def. Hanalani 25-20, 25-17, 25-18 Maryknoll def. Sacred Hearts 25-22, 25-22, 25-18 Water polo ILH Boys Varsity I Punahou 10, Mid-Pacific 7 Goal-Scorers—Punahou: Stryker Scales 3, Hayden Dikeman 2, Wyatt Williamson 2, Matai Loveman, Puna Blair, Skyler Tjapkes. MPI: Dylan Morris 3, Jaime Bhattacharyya 2, Jordan Clifford 2 Varsity II Punahou 11, Mid-Pacific 0 Goal-Scorers—Punahou: Aka Pietsch 3, Kodai Eskin 2, Jeffrey Ferrer 2, Dylan McManus, Tyler Lay, Ryson Garcia, Kala Clark. Pigeon Racing Hawaii Flyers From Hilo, Hawaii Island to Oahu TOP 5 MILES MPH 1. Sidney Lum 214.479 33.28 2. Sanford Kojiro 208.448 32.37 3. Keone Gaudia 213.675 31.93 4. George Contento 211.363 31.76 5. Allan Komatsu 206.675 27.23 Previous Story UH basketball season tickets go on sale Monday Next Story Television and radio – Oct. 16 , 2022