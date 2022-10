Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Season tickets for University of Hawaii men’s and women’s basketball games go on sale Monday. Read more

Season tickets for University of Hawaii men’s and women’s basketball games go on sale Monday.

Tickets may be purchased at HawaiiAthletics.com or at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center box office. Except for holidays, the box office is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The men’s team will serve as host to 18 regular-season games, including the Outrigger Rainbow Classic and the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. The defending Big West champion Rainbow Wahine will serve as host to 16 home games.

>> Rainbow Warrior season tickets: Lower level (adult) — $435-$465; upper level (adult) — $200-$225; upper level (ages 65 and older) — $175-$190; upper level (ages 4 through high school) — $89-$99