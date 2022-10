Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As we all breathe a sigh of relief with the gradual resumption of normalcy in our lives following the COVID-19 pandemic, I hope we will heed the sage advice of Victoria Fan in her recent commentary (“Hawaii needs COVID commission to fight future pandemics,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Oct. 13).

As Fan said, it’s not a matter of if, but definitely a matter of when. If we do not establish a sound strategy and prepare for the management of future pandemics, we will be left to repeat the same mistakes and suffer similar consequences (or worse), based upon our past performance.

I can attest to the fact that we have ample expertise here in Hawaii to combat and manage future epidemics. It’s merely a matter of pulling our heads out of the sand and committing to a sound, well-staffed and resourced team of these experts, supported at the state, county and community levels.

Mitch Rosenfeld

Hawaii Kai

Needless delays mar new stadium planning

Incompetent leadership once again prevails, causing needless delays and a waste of taxpayer funding (“Gov. David Ige meets with Stadium Authority ahead of announcing his new direction for project,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 11). The current location was the ideal selection site for the rail system to transport fans and customers to activities held inside and outside. Simply refurbish the existing structure and common areas. You should never intrude or commingle a sporting venue with a residential community.

The primary question: What are the cost implications to taxpayers to retain and refurbish the existing Aloha Stadium or to build a new Aloha Stadium? This is what the voters and taxpayers need to know. The needless delays by the administration to reach a decision is costly to taxpayers and a clear indication that change is inevitable.

Patrick N. Custino

Kaneohe

Pandering dog whistles for certain population

Tulsi Gabbard’s announcement that she was leaving the Democratic Party was a blatant and pandering dog whistle to a certain segment of our population (“Former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard officially no longer a Democrat,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 12).

It was nothing more than a hate-filled and divisive screed. It was also an obvious bid for a seat at the big kids’ table in 2024. Her actions speak louder than her glittery CV. She is as close to a person of Hindu faith and character as I am to a Barbie doll.

Hoku Gilbert

Kaneohe

A grandiose plan to stay relevant somewhere

Is anyone really surprised at Tulsi Gabbard leaving the Democratic Party? She has been heading in this direction for years since her Jesse Jackson-esque trip to Syria and her increasingly hostile stance against fellow party members.

Her recent appearance on Fox News, the departure announcement and her new podcast is just part of her grandiose plan to stay relevant somewhere — if not in her own party then with the insurrectionists.

Kudos to her for seeing that gap left by Alex Jones and trying to fill it. She’s the latest example of the military veterans who have turned their backs on their oath of service to our nation after being seduced by political power.

Terry Hunter

Aiea

It’s hard to understand Gabbard’s positions

I don’t know what to believe about Tulsi Gabbard any longer. At one time she seemed like she was a rising star in the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. Now she has denounced the party and is being embraced by the right wing of the Republican Party and has been featured on the Trump Network, aka Fox News.

In my mind, she is either a totally cynical political opportunist or she has gone over the deep end. It is possible, however, that it’s both.

Then she has her Hindu nationalism to contend with as well. This has included, at least in the past, strong support for India’s current prime minister, Narendra Modi, who has fostered a culture of Islamophobia.

Democrats are hostile to people of faith? Really?

On this and other issues, Gabbard is either kidding herself or trying to make fools of the rest of us. I just don’t know.

Roman Leverenz

Aliamanu

Federal funds aren’t free money; we will pay

I recently saw a big flashy ad by U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, telling the people of Hawaii how much federal money he’s brought into the state. I feel a need to remind everyone: There ain’t no such thing as a free lunch.

Schatz owes somebody something for all those dollars coming to the state. That means we the voters and constituents eventually will have to pay that bill. I wonder what it will cost.

James Pritchett

Pahoa, Hawaii island

Make it easier to grant construction permits

Andres Albano Jr.’s letter was spot on (“Streamline permitting by eliminating LUC,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 12).

There is too much bureaucracy in city government when applying for building permits.

Just grant building permits automatically if the construction plans bear the stamp of a registered professional architect and or structural engineer, as they bear full responsibility for the design.

Only large-scale construction and “monster” homes should be scrutinized. Small-scale home projects should not take more than a month to get approval.

Alan Okamura

Pearl City

