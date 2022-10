Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There’s no clear reason why distributing menstrual hygiene products to girls should present the problem in public schools that apparently it does. Hawaii now has a law to ensure products will be free during school hours.

But schools haven’t figured out exactly how to procure them and how many they would need. Seems this would be a good year for them to tap nonprofit donors to stock up and track it. As for where to provide them, bathrooms and nurses’ offices have worked before — for years and years. It shouldn’t be this difficult.