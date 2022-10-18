Beer shop, café to open in kapolei

Village Bottle Shop & Tasting Room has announced plans for its second location at Kapolei Commons that will open in 2023. The new location is the first craft beer bottle shop and beer café that will feature both indoor and outdoor dining in the state of Hawaii. Guests can anticipate a variety of gourmet sausages, smash burgers, Belgian-style fries and a selection of fresh salads using locally sourced ingredients on the biz’s menu.

“We are thrilled Village Bottle Shop & Tasting Room has selected Kapolei Commons to grow their exceptional concept that features over 500 curated beers,” states Todd Hedrick, vice president of leasing and property management at Kapolei Commons.

Visit villagebeerhawaii.com for more information.

Spreading a little more aloha

Plenty of Aloha will reopen its Kalama Valley farmers market on Nov. 5. Located at Kalama Village Center (501 Kealahou St.), the twice-weekly event features dozens of farmers, food trucks and local vendors, and will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and from 3 to 7 p.m. on Mondays. Live local music by Pono Kaeo, Shane Kainoa, Chris Salvado and Sierra Lucia will be played on grand reopening day. Admission and parking are free, and complimentary market bags will be gifted to the first 50 visitors (while supplies last).

For more information, call 808-358-6004.

Paniolo joins sustainability program

Paniolo Cattle Co. has committed to the Where Food Comes From CARE Certified sustainability program — also known as BeefCare — which ensures that it is providing the best care for its cattle, the environment and the people and communities who support them. Paniolo Cattle Co., a wholly owned entity of Parker Ranch, was formed in 2014 to foster statewide local beef production.

“We are proud to be in the BeefCARE program, as it reflects and validates the high expectations and comprehensive set of responsibilities we have as Paniolo,” states Jacob Tavares, livestock business operations manager at Parker Ranch.

Visit paniolocattle.com for more information.

A fun-filled halloween night

Award-winning singer Kimié Miner brings her thrilling vocals to DECK.’s Sunset Sessions on Oct. 30. Located on the third floor of Queen Kapiolani Hotel, the open-air venue hosts a Halloween-filled night complete with themed spirits, sweet treats and even a costume contest. Guests are encouraged to dress up and strike a pose at the Halloween photo booth. There is no cover charge, and two tiers of seating are available: premium seating with a $65 food and beverage minimum, and standard seating with a $50 food and beverage minimum. Reservations can be booked by phone at 808-556-2435 or online at deckwaikiki.com.