Kahuku sweeps its way into OIA volleyball championship final

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:26 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Kahuku’s Cha’lei Reid hit against Farrington’s Miavanna Maiava during an OIA volleyball playoff match at Moanalua on Monday. Reid led Kahuku with 14 kills.

Cha’lei Reid was smooth as ever with 14 kills and two aces to lead No. 4 Kahuku in a 25-12, 25-14, 25-17 sweep of Farrington on Monday night at Moanalua gym. Read more

