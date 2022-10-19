comscore Editorial: Legislature must fix crime statute | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Legislature must fix crime statute

In the criminal case State v. Obrero, the Hawaii Supreme Court ruled that the law allows a defendant to be charged with serious felonies — among them rape, murder and attempted murder — by only one method: a proceeding in front of a grand jury. Read more

