comscore Navy says it’s legally barred from paying state’s $8.7M fine for wastewater violations | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Navy says it’s legally barred from paying state’s $8.7M fine for wastewater violations

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:54 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM On Oct. 11, Navy Capt. Cameron Geertsema, right, sent a letter to DOH requesting a hearing to dispute the fine and reach a resolution. He wrote that the Navy wants to “better understand your goals and incorporate those into a resolution that addresses recent incidents in a sound, environmentally compliant, cost effective, and timely manner.”

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    On Oct. 11, Navy Capt. Cameron Geertsema, right, sent a letter to DOH requesting a hearing to dispute the fine and reach a resolution. He wrote that the Navy wants to “better understand your goals and incorporate those into a resolution that addresses recent incidents in a sound, environmentally compliant, cost effective, and timely manner.”

The Navy is contesting an $8.7 million fine for Clean Water Act violations and alleged deficiencies at its Pearl Harbor-­Hickam wastewater treatment system, arguing that the penalty levied by the state Department of Health is legally prohibited because the state is barred from seeking punitive fines. Read more

Previous Story
Fourth rupture in Navy’s water system means more delays for 93,000 users

Scroll Up