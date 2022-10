Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Hilo freshman Koki Hamada on Monday was named Pacific West Conference men’s soccer Player of the Week. Read more

Hawaii Hilo freshman Koki Hamada on Monday was named Pacific West Conference men’s soccer Player of the Week.

Hamada, a defender from Tokyo, scored two goals to help rally the Vulcans to a 3-3 draw against Fresno Pacific on Saturday.

Hilo is 4-4-4 overall and 3-1-2 in the PacWest.

Silverswords named PWC team of week

The Chaminade volleyball team was named the Pacific West Conference Team of the Week on Monday, the second time the Silverswords have earned the honor this season.

The Silverswords (16-6, 11-0 PWC) won both their matches last week against Dominican and Holy Names to keep their unbeaten conference record alive.

Chaminade will face a pair of fellow PacWest crown contenders this week, hosting Point Loma today and Concordia on Friday. Both matches will start at 7 p.m.