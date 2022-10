Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In his article, “Saving Social Security” (Star-Advertiser, Oct. 5), the Los Angeles Times’ Michael Hiltzik promoted the absurd notion that Republicans are trying to abolish Social Security.

It is true that Social Security was begun by a Democratic president in the 1930s, and while some Republicans may have criticized some aspects, no politician (not even Donald Trump) would actually try to abolish it.

What some have pointed out is that the program is in financial trouble. Anyone can go to the Social Security Administration (SSA) website and read that unless Congress takes action, SSA will not be able to pay full benefits to retirees after the year 2037.

Instead of trying to scare seniors into thinking Republicans will take away their Social Security benefits, perhaps President Joe Biden may consider working with a new Congress in a bipartisan effort to shore up the finances of a program that offers a lifeline to help some of the folks who have been hurt the most by record-high inflation.

Mark Saxon

Kahului

People carrying guns should display permits

It looks like gun control laws will continue to be weakened as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling (“Judge tosses out broad portions of strict gun law,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 7).

Soon we may go to a movie, restaurant, school assembly or church and not know how many guns are being carried and who is carrying a weapon.

Why don’t we require people with concealed weapon permits to be identified, to provide a warning to those of us who aren’t carrying weapons? Just like handicap placards, permittees would be required to display their permits in public.

Then, we would at least have a chance to run away from someone with a weapon, rather than toward them if there is an incident in a public place.

I sure would feel a little bit more knowledgeable about what action I would need to take.

Clyde Morita

Kaneohe

Kahekili resurfacing leaves bike lanes undone

Shame on the state Department of Transportation for the Kahekili Highway resurfacing project. Not only did it leave the bike lanes rough and unsurfaced, it didn’t even bother repainting the (now invisible) bike lane indicators when the rest of the roadway was painted. Those of us who ride a bicycle and pay taxes have received the message loud and clear from DOT that we are second-class citizens.

Luke Wassermann

Kaneohe

Try the other party when voting this year

My fellow citizens, election season is upon us once again. Again our people are not exercising their right to vote.

We have been a one-party state for decades. It has gotten us nothing. The Democratic Party has taken us for granted.

I’ve lived in this state all my life and the party has been pitching the same promises with no results. The politicians in power are always backed by unions, political action committees and special interests.

If you’re not happy about the high cost of living, lack of affordable housing, homelessness, crime and government corruption, then maybe you should try the other party. Make your voice heard, and vote.

Richard Kawelo

Kaneohe

Tua Tagovailoa makes the NYT crossword

Tua has arrived. Friday’s New York Times crossword puzzle, clue 31: “N.F.L. QB Tagovailoa.” We’ll know he’s become a meme when the next puzzle clue is: “N.F.L. QB Tua.”

Tom Mitrano

Kahala

Good to see Hawaiians leading Pride Parade

I felt emotionally pleased when I saw a group of chanting kanaka maoli in the forefront leading the recent Honolulu Pride Parade (“LGBTQ+ tourism is thriving in isles,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 17).

Their participation was not mentioned in the media, although it was righteously deserved.

Mel Domingo

Kakaako

