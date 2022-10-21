comscore Editorial: Feds push back on DHHL lease plan | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial: Feds push back on DHHL lease plan

The U.S. Department of Interior (DOI) is asserting authority over a Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) effort to grant a no-bid, 40-year extension on the land lease for Hawaii island’s Prince Kuhio Plaza, contradicting a Hawaii attorney general’s opinion that state law, 2021’s Act 236, allows it. Read more

