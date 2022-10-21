Editorial | Off the News Editorial: Feds push back on DHHL lease plan Today Updated 12:32 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The U.S. Department of Interior (DOI) is asserting authority over a Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) effort to grant a no-bid, 40-year extension on the land lease for Hawaii island’s Prince Kuhio Plaza, contradicting a Hawaii attorney general’s opinion that state law, 2021’s Act 236, allows it. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The U.S. Department of Interior (DOI) is asserting authority over a Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) effort to grant a no-bid, 40-year extension on the land lease for Hawaii island’s Prince Kuhio Plaza, contradicting a Hawaii attorney general’s opinion that state law, 2021’s Act 236, allows it. It’s troubling that DHHL held a Hawaiian Homes Commission meeting in September to consider the lease extension, while withholding the fact that in May, the DOI had contacted DHHL to warn it off from acting without Interior’s consent. Last week, Interior contacted Hawaii Attorney General Holly Shikada with objections, stating that the lease extension could violate federal law and “constitute a breach of trust by the state.” Previous Story Editorial: Slow but steady on students’ learning