Editorial: Feds push back on DHHL lease plan

The U.S. Department of Interior (DOI) is asserting authority over a Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) effort to grant a no-bid, 40-year extension on the land lease for Hawaii island’s Prince Kuhio Plaza, contradicting a Hawaii attorney general’s opinion that state law, 2021’s Act 236, allows it.

It’s troubling that DHHL held a Hawaiian Homes Commission meeting in September to consider the lease extension, while withholding the fact that in May, the DOI had contacted DHHL to warn it off from acting without Interior’s consent. Last week, Interior contacted Hawaii Attorney General Holly Shikada with objections, stating that the lease extension could violate federal law and “constitute a breach of trust by the state.”