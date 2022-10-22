comscore Editorial: Deadly fentanyl disguised | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Deadly fentanyl disguised

  • Today
  • Updated 7:23 p.m.

It is definitely no treat — but could be a deadly trick, a fatal one played by nefarious drug dealers on youths and young adults. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Hawaiians gain from federal plan

Scroll Up