Don’t put vaccine on schedule for children

On Oct. 19, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted 15-0 to recommend adding the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine to immunization schedules, including the child/adolescent immunization schedule.

Recommending the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines to the child/adolescent immunization schedule, including infants as young as 6 months old, is premature. A vaccine still under emergency use authorization (EUA) should not even be considered for a child/adolescent immunization schedule.

It would be more appropriate to have this discussion after the vaccines come off EUA, and after long-term studies following vaccinated and unvaccinated children show it is safe and effective over the long term for our children.

Kenneth Ordenstein

Kailua

Kuilei area doesn’t need new high-rise

Regarding Mary J. Culvyhouse’s letter, “Wise up about building exemptions for Moiliili” (Star-Advertiser, Oct. 19) and the high-rise project Kuilei Place, which is planned by Kobayashi Group to be built on Kapiolani Boulevard: I live on Kuilei Street, so I know the area.

After living here for 20-plus years, I have seen the area grow through the years with population and buildings. The last thing needed is another high-rise condo in the guise of helping middle-income families.

If the City Council did an environmental study, it would see that the area is congested with traffic, with Iolani School, Kaimuki High and Kuhio Elementary School in the area. Even with the contra- flow, it is dangerous and not safe, if there is added traffic there.

It would make more sense to consider building more affordable housing there, but not a high-rise that would incur more financial hardship for families. It is bad enough that Keeaumoku has succumbed to the greed of investors, with all the high-rises blocking the natural beauty and sunlight that used to grace it.

Please consider not building the high-rise on Kapiolani, but rather make a decision that is more practical and supportive of the community that already calls it home.

Bonnie Matsumoto

Moiliili

Republicans taking down our democracy

While inflation, abortion, economy and crime remain the top concerns of most Americans, recent polls also found that the ongoing threats to democracy emanating from the Republicans, who continue their efforts to dismember the guardrails of democracy, have increased the level of uneasiness about the health of American democracy. Americans fear that the death of democracy could trigger another civil war.

But Americans who cherish democratic ideals and values can protect and preserve democracy by voting for candidates who respect the concept and practice of democracy, majority rule, the rule of law and the Constitution. The Democrats fit that profile. By comparison, the Republican Party is a right-wing extremist organization that is willing to torch democracy to cling to power. It supports political terrorism and embraces white supremacy.

The GOP is no longer a governing party. It turned into a dictatorial movement and has become a cult of personality.

Rod B. Catiggay

Mililani

Supply chain issues can cut both ways

How well do you think this would go over?

“Dear Department of Taxation, state of Hawaii,

Due to supply chain issues beyond my control, I am unable to submit my check for taxes due in 2021. A supply chain issue has limited my ability to provide payment due for my 2021 income tax. This payment will be submitted by the end of October (don’t ask what year) unless I can find another excuse to delay such constitutionally required payment. Payment will be provided without the addition of interest or penalty, as is my due as a citizen of the state of Hawaii, the state of Aloha.

Sincerely, Shaka and Aloha, Peace and Love.

Kimo Q. Citizen”

Your elected officials and your state government work to serve the citizens of Hawaii (“Hawaii tax rebates slated to start arriving next week,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 7). Why do we allow this stuff to go on?

Steve Hawkins

Ewa Beach

