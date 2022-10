Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The news about the release of funds for nursing educators is wonderful (“University of Hawaii nursing programs receive $1.75 million boost,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 14). Read more

Support efforts to plant endemic trees in isles

It was encouraging to read that the Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative and Pomaika‘i Partners plan to plant up to 150,000 endemic trees above Haleiwa (“Endemic forest envisioned near Haleiwa,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 3).

Outside of Wahiawa town at Kukani- loko, the ancient birthing stone site, there’s a grassroots effort by the Hawaiian Civic Club of Wahiawa (HCCW), in cooperation with the Office of Hawaiian Affairs Legacy Lands, to plant 1,000 native trees. Several hundred trees have been planted and are being cared for by HCCW members and the Friends of Kukaniloko.

This project is being funded by community members who sponsor trees. Although it may not be as ambitious as the Haleiwa project, it is no less worthy of our support.

Action is needed on many fronts to mitigate the impacts of climate change. More reforestation projects like these are needed globally to move the needle.

Dan Nakasone

Wahiawa

Residents, guests suffer from Waikiki noise

I am wholeheartedly supporting City Council Bill 23 (“Stalled Waikiki noise bills get new chance for hearings,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 3).

During six years as a resident of Marine Surf Waikiki, I have suffered innumerable times myself and heard hundreds of complaints from guests of Tropical Studios. Disturbingly loud noises disrupt sleep in the middle of the night, and trash pickup and other commercial operations (such as power- washing storefronts) have severe detrimental effects on the overall well-being and mental health of the local community as well as visitors.

Please help me and my guests get some decent sleep that everyone deserves. It is high time.

Nikodem Pikor

Owner, Tropical Studios at Marine Surf Waikiki

More nurse educators needed for Hawaii

The fact is they have been long underpaid and underutilized despite the requirement of an advanced degree. We need more nurses and we must encourage the hospitals to educate graduates in specialty areas so we won’t have to continue to get nurses from the mainland at high prices. And please use the term “nurse educators.”

Marilyn B. Lee

Mililani

Wise up about building exemptions for Moiliili

I have been reading about the proposed high-rise Kuilei Place condo project in Moiliili, with the Kobayashi Group attempting to buy its way into making it a reality (“State board OKs Moiliili tower,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 14).

We cannot allow the exemptions on present density and height restrictions for which they are asking. These restrictions are in place for a good reason.

The editorial, “City needs more from developer” (Star-Advertiser, Our View, Oct. 14), was excellent, bringing up so many issues of which the public is probably not even aware.

We need much better ideas for affordable housing, as the project would be out of reach for average homebuyers. The maintenance fees, along with the mortgage, would be unmanageable for middle-income families.

Enough with hearing developers make promises and seeing the City Council give in.

We need to stand up to greed and do what’s best for the community, not for the developers. This has been going on for far too long, so don’t be fooled by promises.

Mary J. Culvyhouse

Kaneohe

Let UH build, operate new Rainbows Stadium

State Sen. Glenn Wakai proposed giving the Stadium Authority “super powers,” renaming it the “Stadium Avenger Authority,” referencing a group of Marvel Comics superheroes, to rebuild Aloha Stadium (“‘Super powers’ proposed for Aloha Stadium replacement agency,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 31).

Ironically, Wakai just got bamboozled by Batman (Hawaii Gov. David Ige), stopping his ill-advised plans in its tracks. Good job, Batman!

For 47 years Aloha Stadium cost taxpayers millions of dollars and the University of Hawaii had little input, being offered breadcrumbs for its participation. It is now time for the state to allow the University of Hawaii and its Board of Regents to build and operate a new UH Rainbows-Warrior Stadium.

I’m sure UH has students with bright futures and creative minds who can help turn a profit for the state and the university. That is the true partnership we need, not private partnerships.

David Yomes

Salt Lake

