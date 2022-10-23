Punaluu homeowners face high risk of shoreline enforcement
By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:33 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The former owner of this home at 53-227 Kamehameha Highway on Punaluu beach incurred $15,000 in daily fines relating to an illegal seawall, yet managed to sell the property to a mainland buyer for $1.3 million.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
William Gundaker, left, had his construction company working on a seawall Wednesday along Punaluu beach at 53-223 Kamehameha Highway. Properties along that stretch of beach have been severely threatened by erosion.