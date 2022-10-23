comscore Punaluu homeowners face high risk of shoreline enforcement | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Punaluu homeowners face high risk of shoreline enforcement

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The former owner of this home at 53-227 Kamehameha Highway on Punaluu beach incurred $15,000 in daily fines relating to an illegal seawall, yet managed to sell the property to a mainland buyer for $1.3 million.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The former owner of this home at 53-227 Kamehameha Highway on Punaluu beach incurred $15,000 in daily fines relating to an illegal seawall, yet managed to sell the property to a mainland buyer for $1.3 million.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM William Gundaker, left, had his construction company working on a seawall Wednesday along Punaluu beach at 53-223 Kamehameha Highway. Properties along that stretch of beach have been severely threatened by erosion.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    William Gundaker, left, had his construction company working on a seawall Wednesday along Punaluu beach at 53-223 Kamehameha Highway. Properties along that stretch of beach have been severely threatened by erosion.

Zdenek “Don” Prchal was under pressure to sell. His oceanfront property along a disappearing beach in Punaluu was accruing fines of $15,000 a day. Read more

Previous Story
Online giant Amazon taps Hawaiian Airlines for cargo operation
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Sept. 5 - 9, 2022

Scroll Up