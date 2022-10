Scoreboard – Oct. 24, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

TODAY

GOLF

College women: Rainbow Wahine Invitational, first round, all day at Kapolei Golf Course.

VOLLEYBALL

HHSAA/New City Nissan Girls Division I Volleyball Championships, first round: Kapolei at Hilo, 3:30 p.m.; Moanalua at Kamehameha-Maui, 4 p.m.; Leilehua at Mililani, 5 p.m.; Farrington at Punahou, 5 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Division II tournament, Consolation fin al, 5 p.m.; Championship final, 6 p.m. Matches at ‘Iolani.

TUESDAY

AIR RIFLERY

HHSAA/Civilian Marksmanship Program Air Riflery Championships: 8:30 a.m. (girls followed by boys) at Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Hall.

GOLF

College men: HPU Sharks Shootout, first round, all day at Leilehua Golf Course.

College women: Rainbow Wahine Invitational, second round, all day at Kapolei Golf Course.

College women: HPU Sharks Shootout, first round, all day at Pearl Country Club.

VOLLEYBALL

HHSAA/New City Nissan Girls Division II Volleyball Championships: first round. At Kalani: Hawaii Prep vs. Lanai, 5 p.m.; Maryknoll vs. Waialua, 7 p.m. At Saint Louis: Kau vs. Damien, 5 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist vs. Kailua, 7 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Division II playoff for overall championship: if necessary, 6 p.m. at ‘Iolani.

Pigeon Racing

Oahu Invitational Flyers

From Pahala, Hawaii Island to Oahu

TOP 5

MILES MPH

1) Dennis Mactagone 228.321 46.16

2) Ivan Endo 226.245 45.59

3) Troy Kamaka 220.945 44.04

4) Richard Uyesugi 238.098 43.88

5) Gilbert Dano 227.584 43.54

RUNNING

Boca 30K Run

Sunday

At Kapiolani Park

Female Open Winners

1. Zoe Worobel 2:09:29.4

2. Malia Mason 2:15:02.8

3. Deb Mattheus 2:17:04.6

Female 14 And Under

1. Nesiah Mettler 5:27:33.0

Female 15 To 19

1. Ana Nester 3:24:42.1

Female 20 To 24

1. Olivia Nearhoof 3:35:05.9

2. Hailey Ankenbauer 3:37:15.8

Female 25 To 29

1. Allison Brophy 2:45:56.7

2. Trisha Ishikawa 2:50:24.5

3. Paige Maas 2:52:43.2

Female 30 To 34

1. Hana Lee 2:25:38.1

2. Rebecca Canfield 2:31:11.8

3. Lauren Hinds 2:42:46.3

Female 35 To 39

1. Jacqueline Barrientes 2:21:22.7

2. Chelsey Freeman 2:33:49.7

3. Crystal Kelly 2:48:59.2

Female 40 To 44

1. Erin Sakai 2:29:37.8

2. Christina Longman 2:29:43.3

3. Erin Jackson 2:30:39.0

Female 45 To 49

1. Akiko Patterson 2:18:22.0

2. Yuko Nakai 2:23:32.3

3. Kiyomi Shimizu 2:33:52.2

Female 50 To 54

1. Treena Becker 2:49:02.2

2. Debra Nelson 2:51:22.4

3. Zhijun Zhou 2:55:08.1

Female 55 To 59

1. Satomi Fujimura 2:34:10.3

2. Jill Morgan 2:48:59.0

3. Angela Sy 3:04:01.5

Female 60 To 64

1. Naomi Morita 3:01:53.5

2. Michele Sorensen 3:12:30.3

3. Donna Ishizu 3:16:35.0

Female 65 To 69

1. Shelly Cooper 3:06:19.0

2. Eriko Nishio Fong 3:16:25.1

3. Annie Marshall 3:38:40.4

Female 70 To 74

1. Christine Louie 4:55:50.5

Female 80 To 84

1. Jackie Hammond 5:52:10.9

Male Open Winners

1. Jay Dela Cruz 1:53:38.6

2. Andy Yu 1:58:13.2

3. Zachary Lee 1:59:04.1

Men 15 To 19

1. Joannes Paulus Reyes 3:41:00.5

Men 20 To 24

1. Justin Paz 3:16:09.6

Men 25 To 29

1. Joshua Sappington 2:10:29.4

2. Derek Yang 2:23:07.7

3. Ian Wong 2:24:37.6

Men 30 To 34

1. Shawn Morimoto 2:06:51.7

2. Kevin Enriques 2:07:03.3

3. Eric Roggow 2:19:47.9

Men 35 To 39

1. Reade Whitney 2:05:36.7

2. Gavin Fujitani 2:07:28.1

3. Jay Catbagan 2:08:09.1

Men 40 To 44

1. Silas Davidson 2:10:58.3

2. Yukiya Oba 2:13:08.2

3. Lindsey Dymond 2:16:32.2

Men 45 To 49

1. Jeff Haring 2:15:24.7

2. Andrew Deutscher 2:18:20.1

3. John Hoegger 2:18:28.8

Men 50 To 54

1. George Munoz 2:13:51.3

2. Pete Boksanski 2:18:17.3

3. William Turner 2:34:08.8

Men 55 To 59

1. Jon Weston 2:26:00.8

2. Shin Nishibori 2:30:07.8

3. Harry Komuro 2:32:30.9

Men 60 To 64

1. Paul Hopkins 2:13:27.9

2. Bob Bruu 2:42:48.9

3. Jon Hinazumi 2:45:46.7

Men 65 To 69

1. Philip Edelen 2:45:46.4

2. Clifford Lau 2:46:16.3

3. Les Omura 2:57:43.1

Men 70 To 74

1. John Wat 2:55:57.0

2. Michael Kasamoto 2:56:31.9

3. Karl Heinz Dovermann 5:47:12.4

Men 75 To 79

1. John Ishikawa 3:16:25.6

2. Brian Goodyear 4:55:50.1

Men 80 To 84

1. Alfred Chun 4:07:02.2