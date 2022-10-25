Omicron variants BQ.1, BQ.1.1 and XBB.1 detected in Hawaii

New omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, more immune-evasive strains that have driven COVID cases up in parts of Europe, are now present in Hawaii.

The Hawaii Department of Health’s variant report today shows that BQ.1.1, a descendant of BQ.1, has been detected via genome sequencing of test specimens in the two-week period ending Oct. 8. This comes two weeks after the previous report, which noted that BQ.1 had been detected.

Health experts are concerned about BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, which are both offshoots of BA5, because of their increased ability to get around immunity from vaccination and previous infections. In addition, they evade monoclonal antibody treatments such as Evusheld and bebtelovimab.

The latest report shows that these emerging subvariants continue to gain ground in Hawaii, edging out BA.5.

While omicron subvariant BA.5 still remains dominant, it appears to be on the way out. BA.5 made up 82% of variants circulating in the state, down from 92% in early September.

Subvariant BF.7 made up 6%, BA.4.6 accounted for 3%, and BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 combined to make up more than 2% of variants circulating in Hawaii.

Newly detected in this report is XBB.1, a descendent of XBB, which has driven cases up in Singapore.

The World Health Organization describes XBB as a “recombinant” of two BA.2 sublineages with significant growth advantage.

WHO is tracking more than 300 sublineages of omicron that are circulating worldwide.

Experts call the simultaneously evolving subvariants — mostly from BA.5 — a “variant stew” or soup that could potentially drive a winter wave.

The BQ.1 sublineage and its offshoots, along with XBB, appear to be the front-runners so far.