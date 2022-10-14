Omicron subvariant BA.5 still dominant in Hawaii, but newer mutations gaining ground

The latest variant report from the Hawaii Department of Health shows emerging new subvariants are gaining ground in the state, similar to national trends.

Omicron subvariant BA.5, which the new bivalent boosters targets, still remains dominant, making up 88% of new COVID-19 cases in Hawaii for the two-week period ending Sept. 24 compared with 91% in the previous reporting period.

New omicron subvariants, such as BA.4.6 and BF.7, meanwhile, are growing in proportion, and together represented 10% of variants circulating in the state.

Subvariant BF.7, a descendant of BA.5, has been flagged as a variant of concern by the United Kingdom Health Security Agency, due to rising cases in Europe.

Others detected and listed in the report that epidemiologists are watching include more immune-evasive subvariants such as BA.2.75.2, a descendant of BA.2.75, along with BQ.1, a sublineage of BA.5.

One study called BA.2.75.2 “the most neutralisation resistant variant evaluated to date.” Another Lancet report found BA.2.75.2 to have “profound immune escape” and resistance to treatments such as Evusheld and Sotrovimab monoclonal antibodies, as well as significant growth advantage in the U.S.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration earlier this month updated its fact sheet for Evusheld to warn users of the increased risk of developing COVID when exposed to variants not neutralized by the treatment used to help protect immunocompromised individuals.