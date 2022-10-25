‘Bready’ for this?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

French toast, usually comprising sugar, vanilla and cinnamon in its base, is full of carby goodness. Whether you prefer it with fruits or loaded with extra toppings, check out these versions.

Scratch Kitchen

Known for its creative twist on global comfort foods, Scratch Kitchen has a robust brunch menu with a variety of small plates to share — think crispy smashed potatoes ($6), deep-fried deviled eggs ($12) and lilikoi barbecue short ribs ($13) — along with entrées. Besides its popular milk n’ cereal pancakes ($14), the eatery’s brûlée’d

French toast ($14) is a customer favorite. The latter is made with bread from Panya Bistro & Bakery. To make the brûlée crust, sugar is spread then blow-torched, resulting in a nice, crunchy crust. The toast comes with fruits, shredded coconut and maple syrup.

Scratch Kitchen

South Shore Market

1170 Auahi St. Ste. 175, Honolulu

808-589-1669

scratch-hawaii.com

Instagram: @scratchkitchenhi

Koko Head Café

Kaimuki-based Koko Head Café is known for its island-style brunch with dishes like ricotta pancakes ($16), breakfast congee ($16) and breakfast bibimbap ($20) on its menu.

One of the café’s signature dishes is its cornflake French toast ($20), complete with Billionaire’s bacon, frosted flake gelato and creamy black pepper maple for a sweet-and-savory combo. If you want to make your meal more indulgent, add applewood smoked bacon ($6).

Koko Head Café

1120 12Th Ave. No. 100, Honolulu

808-732-8920

kokoheadcafe.com

Instagram: @kokoheadcafe

Guieb Café

Guieb Café has various locations across Oahu, but the biz features brunch favorites like ube mascarpone pancakes ($14) — complete with its famous ube sauce — corned beef hash and eggs ($13), 10-ounce prime rib loco moco ($18) and adobo fried rice omelet ($12).

If you’re craving something sweet, order the honey açaí French toast ($14), which is topped with berries, banana, granola, honey and refreshing açaí.

Guieb Café

Various Locations

guiebcafe.com

Instagram: @guiebcafe

Button Up Café

Located in Pearl City, this quaint café serves up Korean-Hawaiian-American fusion. Button Up Café is open for breakfast and lunch, and offers dishes like Korean braised short rib eggs Benedict ($17.95), corn beef hash loco moco ($15.95), and Portuguese sausage and Spam omelets ($14.95).

If you want French toast, an extensive selection awaits. Choose from two stack gourmet sweet bread ($8.95) to more elaborate options like stuffed Nutella cheesecake ($11.95) and stuffed ube cheesecake ($11.95).

Button Up Café

719 Kamehameha Hwy. Ste. A102, Pearl City

808-454-5454

buttonupcafe.com

Instagram: @buttonupcafe