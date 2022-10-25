comscore ‘Bready’ for this? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
‘Bready’ for this?

  By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 6:05 p.m.

  • PHOTO COURTESY SCRATCH KITCHEN

    Brûlée’d french toast ($14)

  • PHOTO COURTESY KOKO HEAD CAFÉ

    Cornflake french toast ($20)

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Honey açaí french toast ($14) with berries, bananas, granola and açaí

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Stuffed strawberry cheesecake french toast ($11.95) with fresh fruits ($1.50) like strawberries, blueberries and bananas

French toast, usually comprising sugar, vanilla and cinnamon in its base, is full of carby goodness. Read more

Cozy comfort food
A simple but powerful chili with turkey

