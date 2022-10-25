‘Unpacking’ of Red Hill fuel pipelines begins today
By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:20 p.m.
The Joint Task Force Red Hill military group held a news conference Monday at the Fleet Logistics Center at Joint Base Pearl Harbor- Hickam. Above, Rear Adm. John Wade, JTFRH commander, spoke at Monday’s news conference.
The Joint Task Force Red Hill military group will head the start of draining 1 million gallons of fuel from the pipelines that connect the Red Hill fuel tanks to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The entire unpacking process is expected to take six days.