‘Unpacking’ of Red Hill fuel pipelines begins today

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The Joint Task Force Red Hill military group held a news conference Monday at the Fleet Logistics Center at Joint Base Pearl Harbor- Hickam. Above, pipes that are connected to Red Hill.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The Joint Task Force Red Hill military group held a news conference Monday at the Fleet Logistics Center at Joint Base Pearl Harbor- Hickam. Above, Rear Adm. John Wade, JTFRH commander, spoke at Monday’s news conference.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The Joint Task Force Red Hill military group will head the start of draining 1 million gallons of fuel from the pipelines that connect the Red Hill fuel tanks to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The entire unpacking process is expected to take six days.

Joint Task Force Red Hill, the military group tasked with draining the tanks at the Navy’s underground fuel storage facility, is slated today to begin “unpacking” 1 million gallons from pipelines that connect the tanks to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Read more

